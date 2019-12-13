Big Blue Nation TV 12/13: Basketball cats have tough schedule ahead

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Basketball transitions into the tougher part of their schedule.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas sit down with an expert, former Wildcat Rex Chapman, about the Cats' win streak and the upcoming competition.

The crew looks ahead to UK Women's basketball's upcoming rivalry game against the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals.

UK Football is raking in several awards. Max Duffy is this year's Ray Guy Award for the nation's best punter. Landon Young is the 2019 Allstate Good Works team captain.

And UK Basketball walk-on Riley Welch has his own podcast! Hear part of his episode with Immanuel Quickley.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.