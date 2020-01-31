Big Blue Nation TV 1/31: Big week for Nick Richards

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Basketball walks away with two close wins against Texas Tech on the road and Vanderbilt at home.

Our crew breaks down the big plays against those teams, including a big week for UK's Nick Richards.

The Wildcats also got a pep talk this week from one of the UK greats - Dan Issel.

Plus, the voice of UK Women's Basketball Darren Headrick talks about how the Wildcats are fighting for the best seed they can in the SEC Tournament.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.