Big Blue Nation TV 2/28: Immanuel Quickley comes up big in big games

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV. UK Basketball is coming off a win on the road in College Station thanks to the stellar play from Immanuel Quickley.

Our crew breaks down the big plays against Texas A&M. We hear from Nick Richards about his teammate and NBA All-Star John Wall weighs in on the Cats.

Plus, we check in with UK Football to see how indoor workouts are going and find out more about the new Cat Walk tradition.

We also break down the latest games for the UK Women's Basketball team.

The UK Rifle team has qualified for nationals for the 26th time. We'll introduce you to two members who will be competing in the Olympics.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.