Bill Cronin set to lead talented Georgetown Tigers in 23rd season

It's season No. 23 for Bill Cronin at Georgetown and in just under three weeks, he has the chance to win his 200th career game at Kentucky Christian.

That season opener is set for September 7 at 6:00 in Grayson, Kentucky.

Monday afternoon, Cronin's Tigers held their annual media day at Toyota Stadium. Looking back at last season, Georgetown finished 7-3, 4-2 in the Mid-South with both conference losses coming by a combined seven points.

Cronin may not have the experience on the roster to chase a third national title, but he still likes what he has on the field.

"After ten days of practice, I like this group," said Cronin. "I think there is a lot of unity, camaraderie is really good. I think the energy level and excitement is good. Again we will be young, so we need those other characteristics to make us a good football team and I think the leadership is stronger than I have had in the last couple of years."