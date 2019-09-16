Bill Cronin to be inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame

Bill Cronin has walked the sidelines at Georgetown College for 22 years and on Monday, it was announced he will soon be inducted into the 2019 Class of the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Cronin was honored at a ceremony on campus Monday afternoon. In his 23rd season at Georgetown, Cronin sits just one win away from 200. His winning percentage in the two-plus decades is 77 percent.

He's also had four national championship appearances and a pair of NAIA titles.

"It's an awesome tribute to everybody," said Cronin. "You take a look at some of the players we had in the early 2000's. You don't do things we did without great people. Guys that stuck around for 4-5 years to play and the special things about those guys are they are still supportive and close with each other."

Georgetown visits Southeastern on September 21.