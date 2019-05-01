Billy Gillispie named national JUCO Coach of Year; Georgetown's Briggs named NAIA COY

Billy Gillispie, the former head coach at Kentucky, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTEP, has been named the HoopDirt.com national junior college Coach of the Year.

Gillispie led Ranger College to a 31-4 record and an appearance in NJCAA D1 National Championship game. Gillispie returned to the sidelines last season after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Georgetown Collegge coach Chris Briggs is the HoopDirt.com NAIA Coach of the Year, after leading the Tigers to the NAIA D1 National Championship. This was the second national title for Briggs – Georgetown won it all in 2013.

The Tigers were the 2018-19 Mid-South regular season and conference tournament champions.

