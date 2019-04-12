Blue team tops White squad in Kentucky Football Spring Game

Freshman Kavosiey Smoke rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries, and A.J. Rose carried for 86 yards and three scores as the Blue team topped the White squad 64-10 in the Kentucky Blue-White Game, presented by Kroger, on Friday night at Kroger Field.

Junior quarterback Terry Wilson had an efficient game behind center, connecting on 10 of 12 passes for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gunnar Hoak, who saw the most time at quarterback in the game while playing for both teams, was 23 of 30 through the air for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman Bryce Oliver led all receivers with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Epps caught four passes for 97 yards, while Lynn Bowden, Jr. caught four passes for 66 yards and a score.

Defensively, Davonte Robinson led all tacklers with eight stops, including five solo tackles. Freshman Jared Casey had seven tackles, while Jordan Wright and Yusuf Corker each had an interception in the game.