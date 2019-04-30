Bob Baffert shooting for sixth Kentucky Derby win

Bob Baffert has been to the winner's circle five times at the Kentucky Derby, but he is hungry to get there again and in his barn are three horses that could take him there.

Bob Baffert still can't believe he's won five Kentucky Derbies. In fact, what has kept him humble is that bitter loss in 1996 when he lost by a whisker.

"Ever since Cavonnier got beat, I never thought I'd come back again. I thought that was my chance. As a trainer you just hope they'll show up," said Baffert.

Baffert has Improbable, Roadster and Game Winner in this year's field and he's known they were going to be good ones since they were babies.

"They were ahead of their class," said Baffert. "They got hundreds on their tests."

One of his colts beat the other in the Santa Anita Derby. Roadster blew by Game Winner in deep stretch. Game Winner already had lost to Omaha Beach in the Rebel Stakes in Arkansas and then Omaha Beach beat Improbable in the Arkansas Derby.

"He only got beat by a length by the Derby favorite," said the Hall of Fame trainer. 'That shows you the caliber of horse he is."

Nobody expects any of these Baffert horses to become Justify or American Pharoah, but as Baffert says, with three-year-olds, you never know what's going to happen after the first Saturday in May.