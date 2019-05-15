Bob Baffert-trained Improbable 5-2 Preakness favorite

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will seek his record-setting eighth Preakness victory Saturday with 5-2 morning line favorite Improbable, who will start from the No. 4 post in a field of 13 horses.

For the first time since 1951, the Preakness will not include the four horses that crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby. Improbable finished fifth and was moved up to fourth following the disqualification of Maximum Security for interference.

It was the only time in six career races that Improbable failed to finish first or second.

War of Will, the second choice at 4-1, received the No. 1 post in Wednesday's draw. It's the same post position he had in the Kentucky Derby, when he finished eighth and was moved up to seventh.

Baffert and R.W. Walden, who saddled seven winners in the late 1800s, are currently tied atop the Preakness leaderboard.

