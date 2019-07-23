Bohanna, Stenberg named to Outland Trophy watch list

Kentucky defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna and offensive guard Logan Stenberg had been named to the 2019 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, the school announced on Tuesday.

Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 361-pound nose guard, has started 12 games for the Wildcats. Last year, he finished with 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a rumble recovery.

Bohanna, a junior, is a native of Memphis.

Stenberg, who hails from Madison, Alabama, has played in 38 games for UK, starting the last 26. The 6-foot-6, 321-pound senior was named a preseason second-team All-American by the Sporting News.

The Outland Trophy is given annually to the nation’s best interior lineman.

