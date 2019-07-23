Bohanna, Stenberg named to Outland Trophy watch list

Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna and offensive guard Logan Stenberg had been named to the 2019 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, the school announced on Tuesday.

Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 361-pound nose guard, has started 12 games for the Wildcats. Last year, he finished with 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a rumble recovery.

Bohanna, a junior, is a native of Memphis.

Stenberg, who hails from Madison, Alabama, has played in 38 games for UK, starting the last 26. The 6-foot-6, 321-pound senior was named a preseason second-team All-American by the Sporting News.

The Outland Trophy is given annually to the nation’s best interior lineman.

 
