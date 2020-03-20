Booker to donate $100,000 in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Former Kentucky guard Devin Booker has pledged $100,000 to Phoenix area charities in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was announced on Friday.

Booker, in his fifth season with the Suns, is giving the money to help kick start a fund raising campaign between Twitch and the Phoenix Suns Charities to benefit area non-profit organizations, like the Arizona Food Bank Network.

“With countless people around the globe turning to streaming to get their mind off things, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring people together, raise awareness and help those in need at the same time,” said Booker. “These are trying times that transcend basketball and I would like to call on everyone to be good teammates as we deal with this challenge together.”

Last year, Booker made a $2.5 million commitment to the Phoenix Suns Charities by pledging to donate $500,000 annually for five years.

