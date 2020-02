Devin Booker is finally headed to his first NBA All-Star Game. The Phoenix guard was tabbed Thursday as the player who will replace injured Portland guard Damian Lillard in the game and Saturday's 3-point contest.

Booker was chosen by Commissioner Adam Silver, who makes the final call on injury replacements to the All-Star rosters.

By NBA rule, the replacement player has to come from the same conference as the injured player.