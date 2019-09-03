Booth shines vs. Valpo, ready to do the same at Louisville

In Thursday's season-opening win over Valparaiso, Eastern Kentucky ran for 333 yards and 128 of those belonged to Alonzo Booth on just seven carries.

The redshirt sophomore averaged over eighteen yards per carry in the win with three of those carries resulting in touchdowns. He is a confident back and is ready to shine again on Saturday when his Colonels visit Louisville.

"I am very confident," said Booth. "Being behind the people we had the last couple of years made me even more confident. Confident in what I am doing. I've been doing it for a long time since my freshman year. Had some setbacks and had some people in front of me, but I am confident."

"Everybody within the program has known about Alonzo Booth," said EKU head coach Mark Elder. "He has had some circumstances that have kept him from being known by as many people outside of the program. He is talented and a very capable playmaker."