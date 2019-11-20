Boston becomes sixth in Class of 2020 to sign with Cats

BJ Boston, a 6-foot-7 guard out of Chatsworth, Calif., has signed a letter-of-intent with Kentucky, the school announced on Wednesday.

Boston is rated a 5-star player for the Class of 2020. His Sierra Canyon High School is ranked in the top five nationally.

Boston is the sixth player to sign with UK, joining five-star guards Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew, five-star forward Isaiah Jackson and four-star forwards Lance Ware and Cam’Ron Fletcher.

Boston chose UK over Duke, Florida and Auburn.

Over the summer, Boston averaged nearly 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the Nike EYBL and Peach Jam.

Kentucky’s Class of 2020 is ranked No. 1 by most recruiting services.

