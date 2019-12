AJ Joyce scored 20 points and Bourbon County beat Madison Central 53-46 Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.

The Colonels (9-1) will face Collins Saturday at 9:00 at Lexington Catholic High School.

On the other side of the bracket, Lexington Catholic stayed perfect with an 81-55 win over Martin County.

The Knights (9-0) will face Beechwood Saturday at 7:30 in the quarterfinals.