Bourbon County optimistic about future under David Jones

There's a new voice on the sidelines at Bourbon County. Former UK cornerback David Jones takes over the program and he's hired a staff full of ex-college football players.

"I've got one of my former teammates Trevard Lindley here with me. I've got Vincent "Sweet Pea" Burns here. I've got Clay Bolin, I've got Kyle Bolin here. I've got Lamont Lawson here. I mean you know we are deep," said Jones.

The Colonels may be young, but return a lot of experience.

"Well our defense, nine of us are seniors and offense, we've got a bunch of juniors playing that played a lot last year so they are really explosive and ready to see what they can do," said safety Justin Blankenship.

"We are not losing much so we are coming in with that experience," said quarterback Jake Broughton. "We know what we are going to do, may be a new defense new offense but we know what we are doing. We've been here before and we're gonna come out better this year."

Bourbon County is coming off a 3-8 season, and Coach Jones wants to start the process of turning the program in the right direction.

"Man we're just trying to put this thing together and make them compete and you know get that fire back."

