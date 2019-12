For the second straight year, a UK football Wildcat has been named to the AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-American team.

In this year’s case, two players – Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Max Duffy – have been named to the coaches’ All-America team as members of the first-team.

Last year, Josh Allen was named to the AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America first-team, while teammate Benny Snell, Jr. was named to the second-team.