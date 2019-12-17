The Sporting News names Bowden, Duffy 1st-team All-Americans

Kentucky players Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Max Duffy has added to their All-America trophy cases. On Tuesday, both were named first-team All-America by The Sporting News.

Bowden and Duffy each were named first-team Al-American by the Associated Press, ESPN.com and AFCA FBS Coaches. Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports named Bowden a first-team All-America, while Duffy was named second-team by both outlets.

Bowden, the winner of the annual Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player, broke the SEC’s single-game rushing record by a quarterback, filling in for UK’s injured Terry Wilson at quarterback. Bowden also set the school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback.

The Youngstown, Ohio native will play his last game with the Wildcats in the Belk Bowl. The junior has announced he will enter the NFL draft.

Duffy, from Perth, Australia, leads the nation with 45.13 net yards per game and leads the country with 48.6 yards per punt. Only nine of his 47 punts have been returned; 24 punts have landed inside the 20-yard line.

The junior recently was named the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s top punter.

