Bowden, Duffy named Sports Illustrated all-Americans

After winning the Paul Hornung Award on Wednesday as the nation’s most versatile player, UK junior Lynn Bowden was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Bowden, who has announced he would enter the NFL Draft after the Belk Bowl, was named SI’s all-purpose player.

The Youngstown, Ohio native took over at quarterback for the Wildcat in October and led UK to a 5-2 record as the starter. Bowden has rushed for 1,235 yards.

UK punter Max Duffy was named a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated. Duffy currently leads the nation in punting with a 48.6 yard average.

