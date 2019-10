UK juniors Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Max Duffy have been named to the Associated Press’ midseason All-American teams.

Bowden was named to the first-team as an all-purpose player. Bowden started at quarterback for the Wildcats against Arkansas on Saturday, leading his team to the 24-20 win. Bowden rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while passing for 78 yards and another score.

Duffy was a second-team selection. The Perth, Australia native leads the country with a 50.4 yards per punt average.