Bowden, Stenberg invited to NFL Combine

Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Logan Stenberg will represent the Wildcats at the annual NFL Combine, it was announced on Friday.

Bowden will enter the draft after leading the SEC in rushing as a junior with 1,468 yards.

Stenberg, who’s played tackle and guard during his time in Lexington, graded out at 85 percent in 2019 and led the Wildcats with 95 knockdown blocks. Stenberg didn’t allow a sack the entire season.

National champion LSU has 16 invitees to the Combine.

337 players were invited to attend the Combine, which takes place Feb. 24 through March 1 in Indianapolis.

