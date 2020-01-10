Bowden named to AP All-Bowl team

Kentucky’s Mr. Do-it-all, Lynn Bowden, Jr., was named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team, it was announced on Friday.

Bowden led UK to a 37-30 win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, rushing for 233 yards and two scores, before throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining.

ESPN reported Bowden’s 233 yards rushing is an all-time bowl record for quarterbacks.

Bowden was selected as an all-purpose player.

The Youngstown, Ohio native has already declared for the NFL Draft.

