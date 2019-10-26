Bowden rushes for 204, Kentucky pounds Missouri 29-7

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) greets fans prior to the NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for 204 yards and Kentucky pounded Missouri in a downpour 29-7 to improve to 4-4, 2-4 in the SEC.

Bowden also threw for 54 yards in Saturday night's win at Kroger Field.

In the first quarter, Kavosiey Smoke opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown to make it 6-0. A.J. Rose then broke off a 20-yard rushing touchdown to extend Kentucky's lead to 12-0.

Chance Poore hit a 43-yard field goal to make it 15-0 then right before halftime, Bowden rumbled in from ten yards out to put Kentucky up 22-0 at the break.

Tyler Badie broke off a 74-yard touchdown to cut Kentucky's lead to 22-7, but in the fourth quarter, Bowden scored again from 33 yards out to seal the win.

The Wildcats now enter their bye week before hosting Tennessee on November 9.

 
