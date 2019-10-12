Bowden sparks Kentucky to 24-20 win over Arkansas

Down 13-7 at the half, Lynn Bowden led a Kentucky rally and beat Arkansas 24-20 Saturday night to snap the Wildcats' three-game losing streak.

Rakeem Boyd opening the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead.

The Razorbacks added a pair of field goals for a 13-0 lead before Bowden scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 13-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo hit a 50-yard field goal to cut the lead to 13-10 and then Bowden threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Clevan Thomas to put the Wildcats in front 17-13 after three quarters.

In the final quarter, Boyd scored again to put Arkansas in front 20-17, but Bowden rumbled for a 24-yard touchdown with 6:53 left to seal the 24-20 Kentucky win.

The Wildcats (3-3, 1-3 in the SEC) visit No. 3 Georgia next Saturday.