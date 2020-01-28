Bowden takes home Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award

Lynn Bowden, Jr. is the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year, the Lexington Herald-Leader announced on Tuesday.

Bowden, who moved from wide receiver to quarterback midway through last season, topped the SEC in rushing and helped lead UK to a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech.

Here are the 10 finalists:

1. Lynn Bowden, Jr. (UK football)

2. Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB)

3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies guard)

4. Walker Buehler (Dodgers pitcher)

5. Asia Durr (Louisville basketball)

6. Scott Satterfield (Louisville football)

7. Abbey Cheek (UK softball)

8. Mark Stoops (UK football)

9. Rhyne Howard (UK basketball)

10. Leah Edmond (UK volleyball)

