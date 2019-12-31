Bowden throws late TD, Kentucky tops Virginia Tech 37-30 in Belk Bowl

With 15 seconds to go in the Belk Bowl, Lynn Bowden Jr. fired a touchdown strike to Josh Ali and Kentucky beat Virginia Tech 37-30 to cap the 2019 season with an 8-5 record.

Bowden finished the game with 34 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Tech opened the scoring with a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter from Brian Johnson to put the Hokies in front 3-0.

On Kentucky's ensuing drive, the Wildcats went 80 yards in 12 plays capped by Lynn Bowden's 25-yard touchdown run to put Kentucky in front 7-3.

The Hokies would then score 14 unanswered points. Hendon Hooker fired an 18-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton and in the second quarter, Hooker found Dalton Keene for the 6-yard touchdown to make it 17-7.

Right before halftime, Chris Rodriguez cut the lead to three with a short touchdown run. The Hokies led the Belk Bowl 17-14 at halftime.

Matt Ruffolo opened the third quarter with a 40-yard field goal to tie the game 17-17.

After another Virginia Tech touchdown, Lynn Bowden answered right back with a 61-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 24. He has now rushed for over 100 yards seven times this season.

AJ Rose fumbled right before the third quarter ended and Virginia Tech led 27-24 heading to the fourth quarter.

After another field goal from the Hokies to make it a 30-24 game, Bowden threw an interception for the Wildcats' second turnover of the afternoon.

With 0:15 to go in the game, Bowden fired a touchdown to Josh Ali to put Kentucky in front 37-30. It was an 18-play, 85-yard drive that ate up 8:10 on the clock.