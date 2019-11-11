Bowden's leadership guiding UK as final stretch approaches

With three games left to play, Kentucky needs two wins to reach bowl eligibility for the fourth consecutive season. That path to the postseason begins Saturday with a road trip to Vanderbilt.

After that heartbreaking 17-13 loss to Tennessee, the Wildcats have to bounce back quickly if they want to finish the year strong. That resiliency starts with their emotional leader Lynn Bowden Jr.

"There are times when he can pull himself back up much quicker and if he is having a tough day or a tough play, he is a true competitor," said Mark Stoops. "He has handled things much better and I am very proud of him in that way and the growth that he has made."

Lynn made it clear that Kentucky is on a mission to make a bowl game and the Cats have a good chance to get that fifth win against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 2-7 and have lost three straight games in this series.

"Vandy is a team that will play extremely hard and they will be well-coached," said Stoops. "Coach Mason is going through a hard time right now and it's like all of us. The league has no mercy. Just look around."

Saturday's kickoff in Nashville is set for 3:30 and you can watch the game on the SEC Network.

