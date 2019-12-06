Boyle Co. looking to 'finish the mission' in 4A title game

Boyle County is back in the state championship game for the second time in three years and on Saturday, the Rebels will face Johnson Central for the 4A crown.

Boyle County enters the game with a 14-0 record and has been on a mission this season since falling in the state semifinal round a year ago. It's something that has motivated this senior group to go out and finish the mission.

"That's our motto is finish the mission," said Boyle County quarterback Reed Lanter. "We think that last year we should have won it, we were the best team, but we didn't play the best when it counted, and this year we're just trying to have no regrets."

"You know we're 14-0 right now and we want to finish the season undefeated and we got to the big show as coach Smith says and to finish it on a good note would be awesome," said Boyle County standout Reese Smith.

Saturday's 4A title game is set for 4:30 at Kroger Field.