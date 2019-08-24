Boyle Co. routs Iroquois, 36-0

Boyle Co. overwhelmed Iroquois on Saturday in the season opener for both teams, 36-0, in the first game of the Ft. Harrod Bowl in Harrodsburg.

The Raiders, with only 19 players, gave up scores on the first two snaps of the game. An Iroquois fumble resulted in Boyle Co. scooping and scoring for the first points of the game. Boyle Co. then scored on a 96-yard pass play, from Reed Lanter to Reese Smith, giving the Rebels a 15-0 lead just minutes into the game.

Notre Dame commit Landen Bartleson scored on a 65-yard run and the rout was on.

