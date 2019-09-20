Boyle Co. runs past Christian Academy-Louisville, 71-28

Boyle Co. remained unbeaten on the season with the 71-28 win over Christian Academy-Louisville on Friday.

The Rebels (4-0) threw for 367 yards and rushed for 245 yards to hand the Centurions their second straight loss.

Reed Lanter connected with Reese Smith on a 39-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to blow open the game.

The same two players hooked up again in the third quarter, this time for a 51-yard scoring play to give the Rebels a 42-21 lead. Boyle Co. never looked back.

Boyle Co. hosts Highlands (4-1) next Friday at Rebel Stadium.

