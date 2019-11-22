Boyle County blanks Scott High, 55-0

Boyle County continues its undefeated season with a 55-0 win over Scott High in Friday night's Region Final.

The Rebels jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Quarterback Reed Lanter was 11 for 11 passing with 257 yards and five touchdowns.

Reese Smith had four receptions for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Landon Bartleson had 71 yards receiving, 54 yards rushing and two scores.

Up next Boyle County will host Louisville Central in the state semifinal round.