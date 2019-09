Boyle County led 45-0 at halftime and completed the beatdown of Danville in the second half with a 59-0 win on the road Friday night.

This is the biggest blowout in this rivalry series since a 60-7 Danville win way back in 1998.

The Rebels (3-0) visit Mercer County on September 13. The Admirals (1-2) visit Madison Southern on September 13.