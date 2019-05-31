Boyle County boys win back-to-back 2A state track championships

Boyle County sprinter Chris Duffy won the 100 and 200-meter dash and was part of the first-place 4x100 relay team to help lead the Rebels to their second straight Class 2A state championship.

Courtesy: KHSAA

Duffy ran a 10.46 100-yard dash and finished 21.40 in the 200-yard dash.

In the 3200 meter run, Boyle County's Ezekiel Harless won gold with a time of 9:57.04. His teammate Jackson Cox won the 800 meter run.

East Jessamine had a big highlight in the 300-meter hurdles. Jaguar senior Zion Morgan finished first with a time of 40.36 and his teammate Dylan Moore finished in second at 40.52. Morgan also won the 110 meter hurdles.

On the girls side, Mercer County edged Boyle County to capture the state championship. The Titan ladies won the 4x800,

The Boyle County girls captured the 4x200 meter relay and Rebel hurdler Kaylee Lanigan won the 300 meter hurdles.

Franklin County crossed first in the girls 4x100 meter relay.