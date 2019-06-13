Boyle County set to face undefeated Male in state tournament

Friday night at 7:00, Boyle County will face off with undefeated Male in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament.

Despite only having one senior on the roster, the Lady Rebels have won three straight games by one run each to advance to Friday's quarterfinal at Kentucky's John Cropp Stadium.

The Bulldogs are the third-ranked team in the United States, but the Rebels refuse to shy away from the challenge.

"It's an ultimate challenge," said head coach Brian Deem. "I know Male has an outstanding team and program, but I am confident my kids will go out there and compete to the best of our ability."

The winner of Friday night's game will face either Madisonville-North Hopkins or Clay County Saturday in the semifinals.