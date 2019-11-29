Boyle County takes down Central, advances to 4A title game

Down 6-0, Boyle County scored 24 unanswered points before taking down Louisville Central 31-14 to advance to the Class 4A state championship game.

The undefeated Rebels (14-0) will face Johnson Central (14-0) Saturday at 4:30 at Kroger Field.

Reed Lanter found Reiley Colwick for Boyle's first touchdown to make it 7-6 and then Reed Lanter connected with Reese Smith to put the Rebels on top 14-6.

After three quarters, Boyle County led 24-6 and after Central cut the lead to 24-14, Will McDaniel scored from 42 yards out to seal the deal.