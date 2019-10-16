Boyle County's Reed Lanter named Athlete of the Week

"It was a great game," said Boyle County quarterback Reed Lanter. "They've got a great quarterback. They've got a great team, they're well-coached, and we knew they were going to come out and hit us in the mouth and we had to respond, and I think we did that good."

Good is an understatement to describe Boyle County's performance on Friday night in a 64-28 win over Lexington Catholic. Quarterback Reed Lanter passed for 494 yards on 24 of 28 passing and five touchdowns.

"My favorite one was probably the one to my little brother," said Lanter. "Every time I throw to him, it's something special. We've been doing that for a long time, but at the same time, I enjoy all of them. I love throwing touchdown passes."

Reed had something to prove in the game, going head-to-head with Lexington Catholic quarterback and UK commit Beau Allen, a guy who Reed has called a friend since middle school. \

"I do have a chip," said Lanter. "There's no animosity between Beau and me, but I play with a chip on my shoulder. I feel like a few inches, and a couple of pounds should not determine where I play college football, and I'm just as good as he is."

"He wants to prove to everybody that he's a good quarterback too, and I think that's the mentality that he goes into that game with," said Boyle County head coach Chuck Smith.

Lanter's incredible night was capped off with a four-yard rushing touchdown, the first rushing score of his high school career.

"It felt good," said Lanter. "It just was the icing on the cake to a good night. It's something I haven't got to do before, and they did that on purpose just to help me get a little extra stats."

