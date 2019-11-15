Boyle advances past Lexington Catholic, 54-7

Kentucky signee Beau Allen ended his high school career in a game he’d just soon forget – Allen fumbled four times and threw two interceptions on Friday in Lexington Catholic’s 54-7 loss at Boyle Co. in the state 4A playoffs.

Boyle Co.’s defense sacked Allen five times. Allen finished 14 for 25 passing, 226 yards and a touchdown.

Boyle Co.’s Mr. Football candidate Reese Smith scored on a 9-yard catch to get the host Rebels on the board first. Smith finished with six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also returned an interception in the third quarter 65 yards for another score.

The Rebels (12-0) will host Covington Scott next Friday.

