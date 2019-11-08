Boyle remains unbeaten with 64-14 win over Anderson

Boyle Co. continued its quest for a ninth state championship with the 64-14 win over Anderson Co. on Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

The Rebels (11-0) remain unbeaten thanks in part to a pair of Reiley Colwick touchdown catches. Colwick also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass on the team’s opening snap.

Rebels running back Andrew Sacco scored twice. Notre Dame commit Landon Bartelson caught a 46-yard touchdown pass as well as running for a 17-yard score.

Anderson Co. finished the season 4-7.

Boyle Co. will host Lexington Catholic next Friday.

