Boyle's legendary coach, Chuck Smith, retiring after two stints at school

Legendary Boyle Co. football coach Chuck Smith reportedly announced to his team on Tuesday that he is retiring.

The school's football Twitter account on Tuesday thanked Smith for his service to the school's football program. Smith led the Rebels to six state championships during two different stints as the head coach at the school.

Smith built Boyle Co. in a state power, taking over at the Danville school in 1992. In his first 13 seasons, Smith finished 143-32. Smith left in 2004 to coach linebackers at Kentucky.

From 1999-2004, Smith won five state titles and at one point his team won 47-straight, the second-longest streak in state history. His teams won 29 consecutive playoff games and in 2003, Smith was named Kentucky Coach of the Year and the National Federation Coach of the Year.

Boyle Co. was runner-up to Highlands in 2005.

Smith was on the UK staff for eight seasons before Joker Phillips and staff were let go in 2012.

Smith stayed away for a year, before agreeing in 2014 to coach Madison Central. Just three week into the job, Larry French, who led Boyle Co. to back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010, resigned. Smith left Madison Central to return to Boyle Co.

Since his return to Titletown, the Rebels were 69-12 and won the 2017 state championship. This past season, Boyle Co. finished 14-1 and lost in the Class 4A title game against Johnson Central.

Smith was an all-state linebacker at Jeffersontown High School and later played at UK (1978-80). He was also the head coach at Allen Co. (1987) and Campbellsville (1988-91).

