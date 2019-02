The draw for the boys 11th Region tournament was held Saturday morning and region favorite Scott Co. will play at Madison Central on Monday.

Monday –

7:30 Dunbar at Frankfort (game 1)

7:00 Scott Co. at Madison Central (game 2)

7:30 Madison Southern at Henry Clay (game 3)

7:30 Woodford Co. at Lexington Christian (game 4)

Wednesday at EKU

6:30 Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

8:00 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday at EKU

8:00 Region finals