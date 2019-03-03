Bracket set for Boys' Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena

All sixteen spots have been claimed for this week's Boys' Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena and action will get underway Wednesday afternoon at 12:00.

GAME SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 6

Knox Central vs. Walton-Verona, 12:00

Trinity vs. Johnson Central, 1:30

John Hardin vs. Campbell County, 6:30

Owensboro vs. Ashland Blazer, 8:00

Thursday, March 7

Butler vs. Perry County Central, 12:00

Covington Catholic vs. Scott County, 1:30

Lincoln County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins, 6:30

Warren Central vs. Mayfield, 8:00

The rest of the bracket/schedule is on the tweet below.