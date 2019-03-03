Bracket set for Boys' Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- All sixteen spots have been claimed for this week's Boys' Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena and action will get underway Wednesday afternoon at 12:00.
GAME SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 6
Knox Central vs. Walton-Verona, 12:00
Trinity vs. Johnson Central, 1:30
John Hardin vs. Campbell County, 6:30
Owensboro vs. Ashland Blazer, 8:00
Thursday, March 7
Butler vs. Perry County Central, 12:00
Covington Catholic vs. Scott County, 1:30
Lincoln County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins, 6:30
Warren Central vs. Mayfield, 8:00
The rest of the bracket/schedule is on the tweet below.