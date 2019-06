Brad Calipari appears to be leaving the Kentucky basketball program. The son of John Calipari tweeted a picture on Wednesday night with the final two schools he's considering.

Calipari has narrowed down his choices to Detroit-Mercy of the Horizon League and Hampton of the MEAC.

Calipari submitted his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal in May. He red-shirted last season after scoring a total of 11 points in his first two seasons at UK.