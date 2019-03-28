Brad White says fluid UK depth chart breeds competition

For the first time this spring, the media got to watch Kentucky practice as the Wildcats inch closer to the Blue/White Game on April 12.

New Defensive Coordinator Brad White is making sure his guys know that nothing is guaranteed this season. As a matter of fact, White said he is pushing his depth chart to the side.

"There's no pen right now on our depth chart," said White. "That pencil, it's easy, it's just an erase here so you may have been a one yesterday, boom, you could be a two today. The competition will breed more competition. It's going to continue to elevate their play."