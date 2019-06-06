Breckinridge County scores four in the 8th to beat Beechwood

Breckinridge County scored four runs in the eighth inning and the Fighting Tigers held on beat Beechwood 10-6 Thursday morning to advance to Friday's state baseball semifinals.

The game began on Wednesday night, but a weather delay postponed the ending tied 6-6 in the eighth inning.

Breckinridge County will face Tates Creek Friday at 5:30 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Commodores beat PRP 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.

Cole Tabor led the Fighting Tigers at the plate with 3 RBI.