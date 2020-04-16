Breeders' Cup remains scheduled for November at Keeneland

The 2020 Breeders' Cup World Championships are scheduled to return to Keeneland in early November.

A statement released on Thursday by Breeders' Cup President and CEO Drew Flemming, said that the two-day event is still planned for November 6 & 7.

"Based on what we know today, and with the event just under seven months away, we remain fully committed to conducting the World Championships at Keeneland," said Flemming.

Flemming said the health and safety of the racing community has always been the Breeders' Cup top priority.

The release also states that in the event of cancellation, all ticket purchases would be fully refunded.