Brennan Canada joins UK men's basketball as walk-on

The Kentucky men’s basketball team has added Brennan Canada out of George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky. Canada, a 6-foot-7 forward, will join the 2019-20 roster as a walk-on.

Canada was an All-10th Region First Team selection this past season after averaging 15.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a senior. He averaged double-figure scoring in each of his last three seasons and totaled 1,371 points and 776 rebounds during his high school career.

“I’m excited to be joining the team,” Canada said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to wear a Kentucky jersey. I look forward to getting to work and chasing my dreams as a part of the Big Blue Nation.”

Canada is the fifth newcomer to join the Wildcats during the fall and spring signing periods. Tyrese Maxey and Dontaie Allen signed with UK during the fall signing period and Keion Brooks inked his official paperwork during the spring period. Nate Sestina, a graduate transfer from Bucknell, also signed on to join the Wildcats in 2019-20.

Canada is a stretch four who can play both inside and outside. He’s expected to add valuable depth to a still-evolving 2019-20 roster. Five underclassmen from the 2018-19 squad have declared for the NBA Draft, although Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery have announced they are testing the waters and could still return. UK will also lose graduate student Reid Travis and senior Jonny David, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

“Brennan had opportunities to play other places but wanted to be here and be a part of this,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Anytime we can add a player from our state who can come in and help our program, I’m always for it. Brennan knows what we expect of our walk-ons. We know he will be great teammate and a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to have him join this program.”

Canada was a two-year captain for George Rogers Clark, where he posted 13 double-doubles in 2018-19 and made the 10th Regional All-Tournament Team. He was a three-time All-District Team selection and a three-time All-District Tournament Team pick.

In every season in the Calipari era, the Wildcats have signed a top-three recruiting class according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which tallies major recruiting rankings and plugs them into a formula to calculate a consensus ranking.

The spring signing period began April 17 and lasts through May 15. UK can only comment on prospects who have signed official paperwork with the university.

