Briscoe waived by Magic

Orlando point guard Isaiah Briscoe has been waived, the team announced on Thursday.

Briscoe, who played two seasons at Kentucky, has a torn meniscus in his right knee and was placed on the Magic injured list. Michael Carter-Williams was signed for the rest of the season. To make Carter-Williams eligible for the playoffs, Briscoe was released.

Briscoe underwent surgery on March 13 and has been working his way back from the injury. Briscoe played 39 games with the Magic, averaging 3.5 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game.

