Five-star forward Keion Brooks signed with Kentucky on Thursday, the player posted on Twitter.

Brooks, a 6-7 wing player from Ft. Wayne (La Lumiere School), verbally committed to the Wildcats back in March. Brooks chose the Wildcats over Indiana and North Carolina.

Brooks is ranked as a top-five small forward in the Class of 2019. He averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.