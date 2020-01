Jomaru Brown hit a career-high six triples and scored 31 points Saturday night to lead Eastern Kentucky past Tennessee Tech on the road 80-74.

The Colonels (9-12, 6-2) have now won three straight road games.

Brown has now scored more than 20 points in six straight games.

Freshman Michael Moreno tallied 11 points in the win, while senior Ty Taylor chipped in 10.

The Colonels return home to host UT Martin on Thursday and Southeast Missouri on Saturday.