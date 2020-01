Despite 25 points from Jomaru Brown, Belmont blew past Eastern Kentucky 87-56 Thursday night to improve to 4-1 in the OVC.

Tre King was the only other Colonel in double figures with 10 points.

Three Bruins finished in double figures, led by Nick Muszynski with 16 points.

With the loss, EKU drops to 6-12, 3-2 in conference play. The Colonels visit Tennessee State Saturday at 5:00.